Happy Thanksgiving and a BBeliever



Happy Thanksgiving for those who are into that sort of thing out there.

I've fallen off the wagon again, and haven't been posting links. That pesky life just doesn't seem to straighten itself out enough to let me do my job.

I do bring you a BBeliever email today, however, so hopefully that will make it up to the faithful few who still check out the site.

From: (Dead Or Alive Films)

Date: Mon, Nov 21, 2011 at 5:45 AM

Subject: Re: Enquiry from the UK

To: briggsb@bbspot.com



Dear Brian,

Hello and greetings from the UK

I came across your article and hoped you may be able to help me re: Kentucky legalises Sister / Brother Civil Union

We are a British TV Company and we would be interested in talking to brothers and sisters who have got married under this new law or are about to do so.

Are you still in contact with Gail and Bobby White? If so, would you mind passing on our details to them?

Also, would you happen to know of any brothers / sisters about to wed?

We fully appreciate and understand that not everyone will want their identity's revealed, so we can assure anonymity if this is preferred.

Apologies for the random email, we really hope you may be able to help us

Please do not hesitate to ask me any questions

Thank you in advance for your time

Kind Regards

This was one of the first stories I wrote for the site so it's amusing to see a BBeliever.

That's all for now. Stay Geeky!

Filed under Musings by Brian - Wed Nov 23, 2011 @ 9:02 AM (Permalink)

Daily Links - 11/10/11



LEGO Chalkpainting - Very cool.

Movie Posters - There are only 13 movie posters that exist.

Me Want - A talking portrait of Cave Johnson.

Tall Buildings - And how they work.

Video Game Products - Products that are only available in the video game world.

Bad Idea - Alcohol free whisky? Why?

Superhero Plates - In Australia.

Filed under Links by Brian - Thu Nov 10, 2011 @ 12:00 AM (Permalink)

Daily Links - 11/2/11



It's Complicated - These international borders are a bit strange.

Better Gmail - Gmail gets a new look.

The Phantom at 50 - This phantom is not a menace.

The Verge - It finally launches.

Plants vs. Magic - Laura Shigihara raps about Magic.

Farthest From Center - It's not Mt. Everest.

Can't Do It Tonight - Doctor Who fans only.

Filed under Links by Brian - Wed Nov 2, 2011 @ 12:00 AM (Permalink)

Daily Links - 11/1/11



Zombie Poodle - Cool but just wrong.

Breakfast - From around the world. Yum.

Cult of LEGO - The book.

It's Not OK - They're a culture, not a costume. Be sensitive.

Walking Dead - I still need to finish season 1.

Tabletop Models - How to make some models for gaming.

10 Years - 10 Years of Winows XP

Filed under Links by Brian - Tue Nov 1, 2011 @ 12:00 AM (Permalink)

Link Report

Hey guys, sorry for no links the past couple of days. I don't plan on going a month again without links though. Just a temporary situation due to my crazy schedule this week. Stay geeky! Filed under Musings by Brian - Fri Oct 28, 2011 @ 8:40 AM (Permalink)

Daily Links - 10/26/11



Get Your Fluoride - From your super awesome batteries.

Star Trek - Is closer than it seems.

Kobayashi maru - How the others handled the test.

Plasma Watch - Somebody make me one of these stat!

Scary Pumpkin - Is scary.

Coffee Help - Analyzing a coffee paper.

Radioactive Wolves - At Chernobyl. My son was telling me about these the other day.

Filed under Links by Brian - Wed Oct 26, 2011 @ 12:00 AM (Permalink)

Daily Links - 10/25/11



Pizza Cones - Yum.

Kung Fu Pandaren - Seriously?

Head Brush - Smile.

Economic Experiments - With video games.

Lossie Come Home - JPG artifact art.

Best SF Books - The best sci-fi books.

Quake Family Tree - A family tree of Quake engines.

Filed under Links by Brian - Tue Oct 25, 2011 @ 7:10 AM (Permalink)

Daily Links - 10/24/11



Privacy - Google's helpful site on privacy, but can we trust them?

Cthulhu Pumpkins - Some good and not so good versions.

Bathos - A puzzle game.

How Things Are Made - Lots to read here.

Essential Geek Books - 9 of them.

NWO - The companies that run the world.

Most Relaxing Tune - Leave it to science to find something like this.

Filed under Links by Brian - Mon Oct 24, 2011 @ 12:00 AM (Permalink)

Daily Links - 10/20/11



Galaxy Nexus - With ice cream sandwich.

Occupy Mordor - One ring should not rule them all.

Retro Phone - Everything old is new again.

Coloring Book - For Advanced Dungeons and Dragons. :-)

Super Mario Bros - The TV show.

Bucket Size - What is the optimal Halloween bucket size?

Big Budget - Terra Nova uses Nerf Guns. Really?

Filed under Links by Brian - Thu Oct 20, 2011 @ 12:00 AM (Permalink)

Twice So Far This Week Links - 10/18/11



Too Soon? - A Steve Jobs comic.

Sad Trombone - Just in case you need it.

Nerd Guide to NYC - Road trip!

Great Scott - An electric DeLorean.

Wolverine Claws - For sale on Amazon.

Occupy LegoLand - Free your toys.

TMNT Noses - Cool artwork.

Filed under Links by Brian - Wed Oct 19, 2011 @ 12:00 AM (Permalink)