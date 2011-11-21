Happy Thanksgiving for those who are into that sort of thing out there.

Date: Mon, Nov 21, 2011 at 5:45 AM

Dear Brian,

Hello and greetings from the UK

I came across your article and hoped you may be able to help me re: Kentucky legalises Sister / Brother Civil Union

We are a British TV Company and we would be interested in talking to brothers and sisters who have got married under this new law or are about to do so.

Are you still in contact with Gail and Bobby White? If so, would you mind passing on our details to them?

Also, would you happen to know of any brothers / sisters about to wed?

We fully appreciate and understand that not everyone will want their identity's revealed, so we can assure anonymity if this is preferred.

Apologies for the random email, we really hope you may be able to help us

Please do not hesitate to ask me any questions

Thank you in advance for your time

Kind Regards

This was one of the first stories I wrote for the site so it's amusing to see a BBeliever.

